Witkoff thanks Putin for meeting

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the meeting.

"First, Mr. President Vladimir Putin, thank you for hosting us here today," Witkoff addressed the president.

US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the best and most memorable experiences of his career.

Witkoff said that he, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Jared Kushner had been looking forward to the meeting.

He said that the participants had discussed how, after retiring, they would have many stories to look back on, adding that their meeting with Putin would be among their best and most memorable experiences.