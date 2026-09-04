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Norway says will provide assistance to Russians from Professor Molchanov vessel — Reuters

On September 2, Norwegian authorities seized the Russian research vessel in Svalbard
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

LONDON, September 5. /TASS/. Norway has said that it will provide necessary assistance to Russians in Svalbard following the seizure of the Professor Molchanov vessel, Reuters reported.

"Norwegian authorities are doing what we can to protect Russian citizens who have found themselves in a difficult situation now," Norway’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement to the agency.

On September 2, 2026, Norwegian authorities seized the Russian research vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard at the request of Ukrainian company Naftogaz. The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location pending a relevant decision by the governor of Svalbard.

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