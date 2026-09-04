Darko Mladic thanks Russia for supporting Serbs amid general father's death

BELGRADE, September 4. /TASS/. The son of late Bosnian-Serb army commander Ratko Mladic expressed his gratitude to Russia for supporting his father and the Serb people in general at a news conference in Belgrade on Friday.

"As far as I understand, Russia’s position has been to defend the leading role of the United Nations. I am also grateful for the support to the [general’s] defense and for the broader support to the fight of Serbia and the Serb people to protect themselves and their sovereignty," Darko Mladic said.

The former general’s son also noted that Russia "has always tried to take a balanced and unbiased position" at the UN Security Council.