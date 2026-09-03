US military operation against Iran could extend into 2027 — WSJ

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is quietly extending the deployment of US troops in the Middle East, acknowledging the possibility that the operation against Iran may not end this year, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

Nineteen US Navy ships, fighter squadrons, air defense units, and paratroopers are operating in the Middle East, the newspaper noted, adding that the prolonged deployment in the region is taking a toll on service members and preventing proper maintenance of military equipment. Logistical problems have also meant that sailors are receiving letters and packages from loved ones far less frequently, while resupplying has become more difficult, the newspaper said.

According to the WSJ, US President Donald Trump privately supports the idea of declaring an end to hostilities against Tehran and believes that applying economic pressure on the Islamic Republic would allow Washington to achieve its goals. Nevertheless, 50,000 US troops remain in the Middle East, the newspaper stressed.

As the conflict drags on, military deployments are lasting longer than initially planned. The standard combat deployment for US Army air defense personnel has been extended from nine to 12 months, the newspaper noted.