NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Europe has largely exhausted its ability to apply meaningful diplomatic and sanctions pressure on Russia, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

According to the newspaper, decisive and meaningful diplomatic measures have largely been exhausted. The remaining options are difficult or costly, such as a complete halt to Russian gas imports, which would be painful for European voters, the newspaper said.

Moscow has repeatedly pointed to the illegality and ineffectiveness of unilateral Western sanctions.