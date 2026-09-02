Russia trains group of servicemen to guard Madagascar’s leadership

HARARE, September 3. /TASS/. Russian specialists have trained a group of 13 servicemen from Madagarscar’s elite military units to protect the country’s top leadership, the Midi Madagasikara newspaper wrote.

"This training program is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of our armed forces," the newspaper quoted transitional Malagasy Prime Minister Mamitiana Rajaonarison, who oversaw the training program. "We need highly trained, disciplined and professional men and women."

He expressed his gratitude to Russian instructors, adding that his country was committed to steadily enhancing its military cooperation with Moscow.

The premier went on to say that equal partnership, Russia’s transfer of expertise and assistance in modernizing the Malagasy military infrastructure indicates successful bilateral cooperation aimed at safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of Madagascar’s state institutions.

On April 1, Russia handed over to Madagascar a shipment of military equipment, which Minister of the Armed Forces of Madagascar Ely Maminirina Razafitombo said was intended "to enhance the protection of Malagasy borders and ensure tranquility across Madagascar." Russia provided armored vehicles, military uniforms, firearms and various types of ammunition. Concurrently, an announcement was made about the upcoming training program for advanced security specialists.

On February 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Malagasy counterpart Michael Randrianirina that Madagascar remained among Russia’s key partners in Africa.