Death toll in Cyprus shipwreck rises to nine — authorities

NICOSIA, September 2. /TASS/. The death toll from the sinking of the FiloJet high-speed passenger catamaran off the northern coast of Cyprus has risen to nine, Prime Minister Unal Ustel of the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus said.

According to the Kibris newspaper, the body of a man aged about 50 was recovered from the sunken vessel during the search operation. His identity has yet to be established.

The body was taken to the Dr. Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital in the northern, Turkish Cypriot part of Nicosia for identification.

Thus, the remains of only one of the 20 missing catamaran passengers have been found.