Mecca Pact open to all regional countries — top Turkish diplomat

ISTANBUL, August 31. /TASS/. The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is open to all regional countries for accession, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced following the first meeting of the organization’s Strategic Political and Defense Committee in Istanbul.

"The Mecca Pact has officially been named the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement. Thanks to the signed agreement, the process of creating a new security and cooperation architecture in our region has begun. The pact is open to all regional countries," Fidan said. The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers, defense ministers, and chiefs of staff of the countries that have joined the alliance.

On August 7, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Pact. It stipulates that an attack on one of the countries will be regarded as an act of aggression against all members of the alliance.