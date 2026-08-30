Serbia needs referendum on EU membership — former PM

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. Iceland’s citizens have opted to be free and refused from joining the European Union and Serbia should also hold a referendum on this matter, founder of Serbia’s Movement of Socialists and former Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

"Iceland has said ‘no’ to the European Union at the referendum. They have opted to be free. Neither threats no promises have helped - the Icelanders have made a decision on their own. Why is no one asking the Serbs what they think about the EU’s blackmail and threats? Why are Icelanders allowed to express their views on the EU, but Serbs are not? When will a referendum on EU integration be held in Serbia?" he said, as quoted by his press service.

Iceland held a referendum on resuming negotiations on accessing the European Union on Saturday. According to the latest updates cited by the RUV television company, 52% of voters opposed the idea, saying that this move will carry a risk of limiting Iceland’s sovereignty and imposing restrictions on fishing.

Iceland first applied for EU membership in 2009, but in 2013, a government skeptical of the EU halted the process. Reykjavik is already part of the Schengen Area and the European Economic Area (EEA).