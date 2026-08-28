Ugandan king, crowned at age of three, dies at 34

NAIROBI, August 28. /TASS/. King of the Tooro Kingdom in western Uganda Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV has died at the age of 34, Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki said.

"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I announce the passing of His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, at approximately 10:00 p.m. this evening (on August 27, 2026 - TASS)," the prime minister stated.

Oyo was born on April 16, 1992. On September 12, 1995, he ascended the throne at the age of three following the death of his father, Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III. At the time, Oyo was the world’s youngest reigning monarch. A regency council helped him govern the kingdom until he reached adulthood.

Oyo reigned for almost 31 years and was one of Uganda’s most prominent traditional monarchs. According to the kingdom’s authorities, he has left an heir, whose name will be announced later.

Tooro is one of the traditional kingdoms of modern Uganda. Their rulers have no political power, but play a significant role in the cultural and social life of their regions.