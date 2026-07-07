Netanyahu acknowledges he, Trump don't see eye to eye on everything

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and US President Donald Trump are mostly on the same page, but not always.

"Yes, we had the occasional disagreements. Look, he's the president of the United States. He does what is good for the United States. I'm the prime minister of Israel. I do what is important, what is good for Israel, and most of the time these things are identical," he said on CNN.

However, according to Netanyahu, in most cases, the interests of Israel and the United States coincide.

"On the big things we see eye to eye, and occasionally we don't, but we're true allies," he added.