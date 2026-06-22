Israel sends troops to Somaliland after recognition of independence

NAIROBI, June 22. /TASS/. Israel has dispatched around 50 servicemen to Somaliland shortly after recognizing the region’s self-proclaimed independence, Somalia’s Hiiraan Online news portal wrote citing a Somali government spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, this information has been included into a Somali intelligence report.

"The Israeli military selected Israeli soldiers of African heritage, especially Ethiopians, so as not to draw attention to themselves and to blend in more easily with the local community," he was quoted as saying.

Reuters wrote earlier in the day citing Somaliland's Defense Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali that Israel has no military bases in the region, but helps to train local police and military forces. The minister dismissed reports that negotiations about creating an Israeli military base in the region were ongoing.

Somaliland is recognized by the international community as part of Somalia, but the Republic of Somaliland unilaterally declared state sovereignty in 1991. Somaliland is located in a strategically important region and has access to the Gulf of Aden. The United Nations and practically all members of the United Nations continue to view it as part of Somalia.

On December 26, 2025, Israel became the first country in the world and, so far, the only UN member to recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.