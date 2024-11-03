At least 182 journalists killed in military operations in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, November 3. /TASS/. At least 182 journalists have so far been killed in the Gaza Strip, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

"Covering an intense and prolonged genocide as the one in Gaza takes a significant physical and psychological toll on journalists. The situation for journalists across Gaza is incredibly challenging, often dangerous and complicated," the broadcaster said.

"We’re talking about 182 journalists who have been killed so far in this genocide. Some of them have been killed along with their entire families," Al Jazeera noted.

According to the TV channel, active warfare poses an immediate physical threat to journalists working in Gaza. "Civilian areas and infrastructure have often been targeted and impacted by military air strikes, making it very difficult for journalists to report safely," the broadcaster said.