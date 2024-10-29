Iran’s UN envoy pledges response to Israel that is fully compliant with international law

DUBAI, October 29. /TASS/. Iran’s response to the latest Israeli attack will be based on the right of every country to defend itself from aggression that is affirmed under the UN Charter, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani said.

"As a sovereign state, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its inherent right to respond at a time of its choosing to this act of aggression, a right clearly affirmed under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Our response will be lawful, and fully compliant with international law," IRNA news agency quoted the Iranian envoy as saying.

Tehran condemns the Israeli aggression "in the strongest possible way," Iravani said as he described the Jewish state’s hostile actions as "egregious and severe violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, especially its principle of protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations."

According to Iravani, "Israel’s persistent and systematic violations of international law—its aggression against Iran and its ongoing crimes in Palestine and Lebanon as well as in Syria and Yemen—pose direct threats to international peace and security, and it demands unequivocal condemnation and decisive action from this [UN Security] Council."

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its military facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact. At least four Iranian servicemen and one civilian were killed as a result of the attack.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack against Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Israeli General Staff vowed retaliation. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.