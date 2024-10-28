Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon nears 40 — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 28. /TASS/. Thirty-eight people died and 124 more were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from southern areas near Sidon and Tyre, where 23 people were killed and 97 were wounded.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,710, with 12,592 people being wounded.