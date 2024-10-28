Israeli airstrike on Lebanon’s Tyre kills at least five — health officials

BEIRUT, October 28. /TASS/. At least five people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, the Emergency Health Operations Center at the Arab republic’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

At least 10 civilians have been wounded, Lebanese health officials said. Earlier reports said three people were killed and two others were wounded. A residential block in the Al-Raml neighborhood was completely destroyed in the attack, with neighboring buildings being badly damaged. The death toll may rise as relief workers dug through the rubble.

On October 27, Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on a UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) school at the Burj al-Shimali refugee camp in the outskirts of Tyre. The attack claimed at least six lives.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said on Sunday that nineteen people had been killed and 108 others had been wounded as a result of Israeli air raids over the previous day. Since the military escalation in October 2023, the Lebanese death toll has risen to 2,672, with 12,468 people wounded.