International system deliberately does not stop genocide in Gaza — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, October 15. /TASS/. The established international system deliberately does not stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip, while the Arab community and those who disagree with the West are immobilized, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"A genocide is taking place in Palestine and the world system is deliberately not stopping it. This does not mean that most people in the West perceive what is happening as normal. We have many friends in Western countries, in the US, in Europe. We know they don't like it and they want to stop it. But since the world system is built in such a way that it cannot stop it, the genocide continues and those who are against it look hopeless. The Arab community has also proved to be hopeless, desperate and ineffective in the issue of stopping this tragedy," Fidan said at a conference on Palestine in Ankara.

The top diplomat recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan constantly talks about the need to reform the UN Security Council. "The decisions [there] are made in the strategic interests of five permanent members of the UN Security Council. But this harms the whole world. Many people are now dying in Gaza, Ukraine, Africa and other countries. This is the root cause of the current international system, which needs to be resolved," he emphasized.

Fidan also said that the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the related hostilities in Lebanon and Syria cannot be considered a regional conflict. "This is an international, a global problem. The only solution for Palestine is the establishment of two states," the top diplomat pointed out.

He underscored that "the decision on the creation of two states is important for the security of both Israel and Palestine" and that "all the rights and security guarantees that are important for Israel should also apply to Palestine."