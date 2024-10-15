Israeli Air Force attacks over 200 Hezbollah positions, launchers over day — army

TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military shelled over 200 positions and launchers of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

"Over the past day, in coordination with ground troops, the IAF struck more than 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon and deep within Lebanon, including terrorist cells, anti-tank missile posts, and surface-to-surface missile launchers," the statement said.

According to the press service, Israeli servicemen eliminated dozens of terrorists, dismantled Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, and found a large number of weapons.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.