Israel to give tough response to Hezbollah to strike on military base — minister

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. Israel will harshly respond to Hezbollah's drone strike on an Israeli military base near Binyamina, which killed four soldiers, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a phone conversation with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the army press service reported.

"Minister Gallant briefed Minister [Austin] on the UAV attack carried out by Hezbollah on the evening of [October 13], which killed four IDF soldiers and wounded many more. Minister Gallant emphasized the gravity of this attack and the power of the response to be given to Hezbollah," the statement says.

On the evening of October 13, the Israeli army reported that its base near Binyamina, where members of the Golani Brigade were undergoing training, was attacked by a drone launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah militias. The army has officially confirmed the deaths of four soldiers, all members of the Golani Brigade. Another seven men were seriously wounded.

Earlier, the Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom reported that a total of 61 people were hospitalized after the incident near Binyamina.