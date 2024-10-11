Up to 100 projectiles fires fired at northern Israel from Lebanon in less than one hour

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. Another wave of shelling attacks from the Lebanese territory has been reported from Israel’s northern areas.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), approximately 100 projectiles were fired in less than an hour.

"Following the sirens that sounded at 17:21 and 17:24 in the areas of the Central Galilee, the Upper Galilee, Hamiftats, HaAmakim, and the Western Galilee, approximately 80 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some of the projectiles were intercepted. Fallen projectiles were identified," it said.

Another attack targeted Upper Galilee, closer to the border with Lebanon. About twenty projectiles were fired, with some of them being intercepted.