More than 60 Palestinians killed in Gaza over past day — enclave’s health ministry

BEIRUT, October 11. /TASS/. At least 61 people have been killed and 231 injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as a result of ongoing hostilities, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, a total of 42,126 Palestinians have already become victims of the conflict escalation in Gaza since October 2023, and 98,117 have been injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East after supporters of Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, launching airstrikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave.

.