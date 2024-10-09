High-level Ramstein meeting on Ukraine put off indefinitely

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The highest level meeting of the Ramstein group of Ukraine supporters, originally scheduled for October 12, has been postponed indefinitely, Radio Liberty Ukraine (designated in Russia as a foreign agent media outlet and included in the list of undesirable organizations) reported, citing officials at the NATO headquarters.

Earlier, the White House said that US President Joe Biden was canceling a visit to Europe, including to attend the Ramstein event in Germany, as Hurricane Milton, an enormous storm, is forecast to make landfall in the United States later on Wednesday or early on Thursday.

Biden’s trip to Germany would have been the first US state visit in nearly 40 years. At the Ramstein meeting, Ukraine expected to once again talk the use of Western-provided long-range weapons for strikes inside Russia. Also, the leaders of Britain, Germany, the United States and France were to hold separate meetings on further military assistance to Kiev.