Almost 100 people killed by Israeli army in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry

CAIRO, October 3. /TASS/. About 100 Palestinians were killed in various areas of the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli Defense Forces bombing and shelling over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported.

According to its information, over the past day "99 people became victims of the Israeli aggression," and 169 Palestinians were injured. The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 "has exceeded 41,788 with more than 96,794 people being injured," Gaza’s health ministry said in a statement.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all those kidnapped. Military actions in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.