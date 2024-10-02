OPEC+ monitoring committee starts online meeting

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee has started an online meeting to discuss the current situation in the oil market, a source in one of delegations told TASS.

The condition of the oil market is usually analyzed at such meetings and a recommendation for the OPEC+ on production level is formulated. The monitoring committee currently meets once in two months. The last such meeting was on August 1.

Today’s meeting is being held amid aggravation of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.