Israeli army reports destruction of 150 Hezbollah targets, raids in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 2. /TASS/. The Israeli army has reported the destruction of 150 Hezbollah military facilities in airstrikes and the continuation of ground raids in southern Lebanon, the press service reported.

"So far, over 150 terror infrastructures have been destroyed in airstrikes, including Hezbollah headquarters, weapons storage facilities, and rocket launchers," the press service said. "The 98th division continues their targeted operations in several areas of southern Lebanon," it added.

"The troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure through precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements," the press service emphasized.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 2, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.