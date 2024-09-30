Israeli army confirms elimination of head of Hamas branch in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the elimination of the head of the Lebanon branch of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Fateh Sherif, as a result of an Israeli Air Force strike in southern Lebanon.

"Overnight, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorist Fateh Sherif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement said. According to the army press office, the eliminated man "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with [Lebanon’s Shia group] Hezbollah operatives" and "led the Hamas terrorist organization's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily."

"The Israel Defense Forces will to continue to operate against anyone who poses a threat to the civilians," the military said.