Hungary does not want to join any bloc dividing world — PM

BUDAPEST, September 27. /TASS/. The world is divided into two blocs, but Hungary will not join either of them, the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Kossuth radio.

"We cannot join either bloc; our interest lies in deep connections with both," Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communication and relations at the Hungarian prime minister's office, quoted him as saying on his X page. Orban described the two blocks as "the eastern and western economies." The prime minister added that Hungary will only be able to ensure its future prosperity by "taking the best from both sides."

Orban emphasized that Hungary will need "economic neutrality" for the next ten years to hold its own in a rapidly changing world. "We must reject any pressure that harms our country's future," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Earlier, speaking at the UN Summit of the Future in New York, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the world could be threatened by a World War III or division. He pointed out that Hungary has suffered greatly in the past due to the division into blocs and would like the next decades to be characterized by the interconnectedness of countries and fair international cooperation.