Ukraine seeks to explain details of Zelensky’s plan to US — White House

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. Aides to the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky, are currently discussing details of the Kiev government’s proposed plan to settle the Ukrainian conflict, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby has told reporters.

"Here [at the White House] he [Zelensky] had a chance to present the broad contours of his victory plan to President Biden and to our national security team, and the president directed our team to work with his team over the next couple of weeks to dig into it a little bit more. Both presidents are planning to meet in Germany, when we head over there on the 12th of October," he said. "They'll meet to <…> further flesh it out and see what we together can do to help President Zelensky really achieve this just and lasting peace that that he's trying to achieve."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said he had prepared a conflict resolution plan that he intends to discuss with US President Joe Biden as some provisions depended on Washington’s decisions. He also plans to present it to the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Later, Sergey Leshchenko, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office, said the plan is based on the assumption that the Western countries will approve strikes deep into Russian territory. As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, Ukraine is unable to strike deep into Russian territory without Western assistance, as it needs intelligence from satellites and flight tasks to do so.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader also named the ‘victory plan,’ based on his ‘peace formula’ as a possible way of resolving the crisis. Moscow has repeatedly criticized it for being unrealistic, saying that the situation on the ground must be taken into account. Besides, Moscow voiced its support for the peace plan, proposed by China and Brazil, which Ukraine rejected as ‘unrealistic.’

Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine at a meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials on June 14. His terms included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossia and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow believes that all Western sanctions must be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status must be guaranteed. Putin noted that if Ukraine and the West turned down the initiative, the conditions might change in the future. Kiev rejected Russia’s peace plan.