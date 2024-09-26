Biden instructs to allocate funds earmarked for Kiev before end of his term — White House

WASHINGTON, September 26. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has instructed the Pentagon to allocate all funds earmarked for Ukraine before the end of his term, the White House said in a statement.

"I have directed the Department of Defense to allocate all of its remaining security assistance funding that has been appropriated for Ukraine by the end of my term in office," the document quoted Biden as saying.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office. Her candidacy was officially approved by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Trump is the Republican Party's nominee.