Israeli military says it struck 60 Hezbollah intelligence sites

TEL AVIV, September 25. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its aircraft struck 60 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon over the past day.

According to the IDF, the targets were used by Hezbollah's intelligence division.

"The strikes destroyed intelligence gathering facilities, command centers and other infrastructure used by the enemy to conduct intelligence assessment of the situation," the IDF said in a statement.

Infographics released by the IDF showed that most of the strikes targeted southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley in the east of the country. Some of the stated targets were located in central Lebanon.