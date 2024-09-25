There is no political will on either side to end Hamas-Israel conflict — CNN

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. The administration of incumbent US President Joe Biden has concluded that neither Hamas, nor Israel has the political will to end the conflict, CNN reported.

The White House is weighing pausing work on a three-phase ceasefire deal and moving to a new effort that would lay out "the conditions both parties would need to agree to stop fighting," the US TV channel said. However, there are no indications that Washington is actively preparing "to push for any Plan B," CNN added.

According to it, US officials increasingly acknowledge that a ceasefire will hardly materialize before Biden’s presidential term ends.

The situation in the Middle East rapidly escalated after Hamas radicals infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave with a view to destroying Hamas’s military and political capabilities and freeing those kidnapped. Hostilities in the Gaza Strip are ongoing. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.