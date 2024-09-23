Israel preempts threats, changes balance of power in north, Netanyahu says

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. The Israeli military is acting to preempt threats as it strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon and changes the balance of power along the border between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"I promised we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north - and that is exactly what we are doing. We are destroying thousands of rockets and projectiles aimed at Israeli cities and Israeli people," he said in a video posted to X.

"For those who haven't yet realized, I want to make Israel's policy clear: We don't wait for a threat, we preempt it. Everywhere, on every front, at all times. We take out high-ranking commanders, we take out terrorists, we take out rockets - and that's just the beginning. Whoever tries to hit us, we hit them back even harder," Netanyahu went on to say.

The Israeli Air Force continued to carry out massive strikes in south Lebanon on Monday. Its stated targets are Hezbollah sites. According to Israeli statements, the strikes are in response to months of shelling of the country’s northern regions by Hezbollah. The bombardments forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from the border area. According to the latest Israeli data, more than 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon have already been attacked since this morning.