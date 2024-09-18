Number of people injured in explosions across Lebanon rises to 300

BEIRUT, September 18. /TASS/. At least nine people were killed and 300 more injured in a new wave of explosions across Lebanon, Reuters reported citing the country’s health ministry.

On Wednesday evening, explosions swept across Lebanon. The Al Hahath television channel said that this time radios, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded.

Reuters said that walkie-talkies were bought by Hezbollah about five months ago, practically at the same time with pagers, hundreds of which exploded in Lebanon on Tuesday.

On September 17, many pagers exploded almost simultaneously in different parts of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, twelve people were killed, including two children, and 2,800 more were hospitalized. The Shiite movement Hezbollah blamed the explosions on Israel and promised a "just response." According to one version, the incident was a result of a cyberattack. The pagers were reportedly brought to Lebanon for Hezbollah supporters in the spring of this year with explosive devices already embedded in them.