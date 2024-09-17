Almost 30 Palestinians killed in Gaza by Israeli army in past 24 hours — health ministry

CAIRO, September 17. /TASS/. At least 30 Palestinians were killed and over 80 others were wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel Defense Forces strikes over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave said on its Telegram channel.

The Israel Defense Forces have been conducting a military operation in the Palestinian enclave since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023. "Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were killed and 84 people were injured as a result of the IDF shelling and bombardment of various areas of the Gaza Strip," the ministry’s statement reads. The Gaza Health Ministry also reported that the total death toll in the enclave has risen to 41,252. Another 95,497 people were injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza with the aim of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and freeing all those kidnapped. Military actions in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.