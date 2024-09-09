Gulf countries support efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict

RIYADH, September 9. /TASS/. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) supports the mediation efforts of the regional association's members undertaken to settle the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, GCC Secretary General Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi said.

"The council reaffirms its support for the mediation efforts undertaken by its members to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, to establish a ceasefire and resolve this political crisis through dialogue," Al-Budaiwi said at the opening of the Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue, which is underway in Riyadh.

He noted that the Gulf countries are looking forward to the resumption of negotiations between the parties to the conflict, which "will make it possible to achieve a sustainable political solution to the crisis and mitigate its humanitarian consequences."

The secretary general added that the regional organization supports efforts to facilitate the export of grains and other agricultural products that will contribute to the food security of the most vulnerable countries.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Riyadh on Monday to participate in the Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Russian-Gulf Strategic Dialogue. The sides will discuss the situation in the Middle East, as well as the implementation of joint projects and the expansion of economic cooperation.