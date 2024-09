MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Ukrainian lawmakers have dsimissed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Irina Vereshchuk on the second try, parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak said.

According to him, 255 lawmakers voted to dismiss her.

Vereshchuk earlier wrote on Telegram that she would assume the position of deputy chief of presidential staff.