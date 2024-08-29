MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A crisis of governance is currently observed in Ukraine, as all power is in the hands of one person, Verkhovna Rada member Alexey Goncharenko (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) has said.

"The existing format has completely discredited itself. All power cannot be in the hands of one person. As a consequence, we have a deep parliamentary and governmental crisis at a critical moment for the state," he wrote on his Telegram channel. Goncharenko did not name the person who usurped all power in Ukraine, but recalled that exactly five years ago the first session of the current Verkhovna Rada was held, which was attended by the country's President Vladimir Zelensky.

Ukraine is facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law. Zelensky's presidential powers officially expired after May 20. The concern of Kiev's Western partners about this fact was recognized by the former Ukrainian ambassador to Britain, Vadim Pristaiko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine was now glossing over its own Constitutional Court's May 2014 ruling that the presidential term cannot be extended. As Putin said, this means that Zelensky’s presidential term had "expired together with its legitimacy, which cannot be restored by any tricks".