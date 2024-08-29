EU doubts countries to adopt 15th package of sanctions against Russia, Belarus — Euractiv

BRUSSELS, August 29. /TASS/. The European Union doubts that the countries of the Union will be able to prepare and agree on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, the Euractiv portal reported citing European diplomats.

The European Commission (EC), which initiates the consideration of new proposals, will most likely be not eager to take a risk and try to get through another package of restrictions, according to the portal. That said, the EC’s position may change by the winter, which will depend on the situation in Ukraine, Euractiv noted.

On June 24, the EU adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which envisages restrictions on 116 Russian individuals and legal entities. The EU also introduced sanctions on export of dual-use items and technologies against 61 firms from countries outside the community, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.