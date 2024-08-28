Haikou forms group of foreign volunteers to support Hainan's development

HAIKOU /China/, August 28. /TASS/. The administrative center of South China's Hainan Province, Haikou City, has formed an international volunteer group to support the social and economic development of the free trade port, China News Service reported.

According to the report, the structure was set up by the city's science, technology and industrial informatization department together with the Haikou Science and Technology Association. In the first stage, 20 foreigners from 15 countries have joined the group.

The purpose of the new unit is to promote local social welfare activities. The platform is expected to enable volunteers to put their knowledge and unique skills into practice and contribute to the improvement of public welfare.

Pi Jingyu, head of the group noted that the volunteers will assist government departments in dealing with foreigners. In particular, they will work on services related to civic affairs, education, environmental protection and medicine.

Such activities are expected to "create multilateral perspectives" and "promote deep integration of international cultures", the official stated.