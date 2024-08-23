Ukraine peace initiative shouldn’t be unilateral - Indian foreign minister

NEW DELHI, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukraine peace initiative shouldn’t be unilateral to be effective, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev.

"Our view is that any exercise, if it has to be productive, will naturally have to involve the other party concerned," he said at a news conference. "It cannot be obviously, you know, completely one-sided."

According to the minister, Zelensky spoke much about the Ukraine Peace Summit.

"At the end of the day, it's their initiative," he said.

The minister mentioned that India was represented at the Swiss-hosted summit.

"We also agree on some parts of it and don't agree necessarily on all of it," he said. "There was a very open discussion on this."

The leaders discussed who will come to the next summit, if it takes place, according to Jaishankar.

"Will the Russians come in?" he said. "That's an issue which presumably the government of Ukraine is dealing with."

Modi arrived in Ukraine on Friday on the first visit to the country by an Indian leader since the nations established diplomatic relations in 1992. Modi took a train to Kiev from Poland and spent a few hours in the Ukrainian capital.