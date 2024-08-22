Israeli army eliminates over 50 radicals in southern Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 22. /TASS/. The Israeli military eliminated over 50 armed radicals during battles and air strikes in the Tel al-Sultan area west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, the army press service reported on Thursday.

In particular area, "during one of the operations, the military detected a terrorist group that intended to attack the troops," and then a drone "struck the terrorists and eliminated them," the military said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

At the end of November 2023, Hamas reported reaching an agreement with Israel, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, on a humanitarian truce which lasted a week. Israel managed to liberate 110 hostages during this time. On December 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and announced renewed fighting in the Gaza Strip, which continues to this day.