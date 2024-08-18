Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll

NEW YORK, August 18. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris is polling five percentage points ahead of Republican nominee and ex-US President Donald Trump, according to the results of a survey by ABC TV, The Washington Post, and Ipsos pollster.

According to the poll, 50% of its participants are ready to support Harris at the presidential election, with 45% of those polled supporting Trump. The rest are undecided. The poll among registered voters who plan to take part in the November voting revealed a similar result, with Harris being ahead of Trump by four p.p. (49% and 45%, respectively).

The survey was held from August 9 through 13 among more than 2,300 respondents nationwide. The margin of error is two percentage points.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.