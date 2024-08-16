MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) are taking the country down the same path as Ukraine, and if they are allowed to stay in power, Moldova will eventually cease to exist, Former President of Moldova, leader of the opposition Socialist Party Igor Dodon said on Russian TV.

"The situation is such that if the current authorities remain, Moldova will be no more. They are leading Moldova down a path of extinction," Dodon said.

According to the official, Sandu follows the "Ukrainian scenario": Russian media, Russian-language schools, opposition parties are all shut down, and criminal cases have been initiated against opposition leaders.

"People are being indoctrinated that Russia equals war," Dodon said. However, he expressed his concerns that, if things in Ukraine go bad, someone would want to open a second front in the unrecognized Transnistria.

"This will be an aggression against Moldova, as Transnistria is part of it. But this kind of thing would be impossible without Sandu’s consent. I don’t think that the Moldovan authorities are prepared for such treachery at this point," Dodon said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his concerns that Moldova, whose neutrality is enshrined in its Constitution, increasingly frequently holds military exercises with NATO countries and procures new weapons with help from the West.

"Strange American planes land here, and we have no idea what’s on board. Our lawmakers demanded a report from the Defense Minister yesterday, but he divulged no information," the former president added.

Previously, Dodon and other politicians stated their concerns that the West continues to pull the republic into the conflict in Ukraine against the wishes of its people. According to a poll from IMAS, ordered by Romania’s Independent news, 58% of Moldovans oppose joining NATO, while only 26% support it. Under the Constitution, Moldova is neutral; however, Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean claim an alleged military threat from Russia and advocate boosting cooperation with NATO. The opposition, the authorities of the Gagauzian autonomous region and the unrecognized Transnistria criticize this militarization amid an economic crisis and growing poverty.