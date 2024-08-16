EU readies sanctions against some Israeli cabinet members — Borrell

BRUSSELS, August 16. /TASS/. The EU will consider introducing sanctions against some members of the Israeli cabinet following attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank village of Jit, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said.

"We condemn settlers attacks in Jit, aimed at terrorizing Palestinian civilians, Borrel wrote on X. "I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government’s members."

"The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately," he went on to say. "Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank."

By doing so, the settlers "endanger any chance of peace," according to the diplomat.

Borrell previously said sanctions could be imposed against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, among others.

On Thursday night, Jewish settlers rioted in the Palestinian village of Jit in the West Bank. Dozens of Israelis stormed the settlement, torching homes and cars, hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails. Military units and border guards arrived at the scene and stopped the riot. A 23-year-old Palestinian man, Rashid Sedda, was killed in the incident. The Israeli government condemned the violence and pledged to conduct an investigation to identify the killer of the Palestinian man.