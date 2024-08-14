Two fighter jets crash in northeastern France, one pilot found — newspaper

PARIS, August 14. /TASS/. Two French Air Force Mirage fighter jets crashed in northeastern France’s Meurthe-et-Moselle department, L'Est Republicain reported.

A search is underway. No information regarding injuries or the number of crew aboard is available.

Meanwhile, one pilot has already been located. "Although injured, he is conscious," the newspaper said.

However, AFP said, the prefecture had not confirmed reports that it was exactly Mirage 2000 fighters that crashed. Information about what might have caused the accident will be provided later, the news agency said.