US support for Kiev under Biden has not helped it succeed on battlefield — expert

BRUSSELS, August 14. /TASS/. The strategy of the United States' support for Kiev under President Joe Biden has not helped Ukraine achieve successes on the battlefield, Fabrice Pothier, a former NATO director of policy planning, currently the CEO of Rasmussen Global, believes.

"While Biden has managed to lead a broad international coalition in support of Ukraine, looking at the situation on the battlefield, the limits of this cautious approach are now becoming clear, Kiev is losing ground, both literally and figuratively," he wrote in an article for Politico. In his opinion, if the new US leadership continues Biden’s policies, Kiev will soon face a "failure."

At the same time, Pothier pointed out that over the past few months the rhetoric around Ukraine in the US has been increasingly dictated by former US President Donald Trump's camp. It is the Republicans, as the analyst noted, who are again "steering the conversation on how and when the war should end," while the Democrats are trying to avoid touching the issue as part of the election campaign. However, Kamala Harris, who is running for the presidency, will have to develop a clear strategy if she wins the election, Pothier believes.

In his opinion, the Democrats' new strategy may, among other things, involve the removal of the "remaining caveats on the use of Western-supplied long-range weapons against military targets within Russia, as well as those on deploying NATO country trainers to Ukraine." But such proposals, the expert points out, will probably not be supported by all representatives of the Democratic Party.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, the Democrats began to hear ever louder calls for the president to withdraw from the race. When he agreed to quit, Biden endorsed Kamala Harris, currently serving as US vice president, as his successor. She is expected to formally agree to run for the highest office at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago (Illinois) on August 19-22.