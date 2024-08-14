Japan to adjust its foreign policy if Trump wins US presidential election

TOKYO, August 14. /TASS/. Japan’s government will have to adjust its foreign policy, on North Korea in the first place, if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, Professor at the University of Tokyo and an expert at the Tokyo Foundation Kazuto Suzuki told TASS.

"I think there will be a lot of adjustment [of Japan's foreign policy] if Trump is elected. The most dramatic change comes to the North Korean issue. If Trump wants to continue his work for appeasing North Korea, Japanese policy has to adjust dramatically," the expert said.

Otherwise, "the election will not have a huge impact on Japanese foreign policy" if US Vice President Kamala Harris wins, he added. "She has very limited credentials for foreign policy and she won't take drastic steps from the existing policy," Suzuki said.

Commenting on incumbent US President Joe Biden’s decision to quit the election race the expert said that he did not expect "a vacuum for the alliance" between Japan and the US due to it. Some Japanese media outlets, including Nikkei newspaper, have warned about such a risk. "I think he would not be bothered by the result of the [future] election, and encouraged to finish his job. So I don't think there will be any influence of his decision on Japan-US relations," Suzuki said.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in a June debate with his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. On July 21, Biden announced his decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him.