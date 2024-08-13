Tehran asserts sovereign right to respond to Israeli killing of Hamas chief

DUBAI, August 13. /TASS/. Tehran doesn’t need anyone’s blessing to exercise its sovereign right to defend its national security, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to defend its sovereignty and national security, as well as to facilitate regional stability and develop means to deter the real source of terrorism and instability in the region, so it will ask no one for permission to exercise its inalienable rights," Kanaani stated, commenting on calls by the UK, Germany and France that Iran refrain from retaliating against Israel for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

According to the diplomat, the three European countries "in a statement that contains no objections with regard to the international crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) brazenly demand that the Islamic Republic of Iran should not take any retaliatory and deterrent measures against a regime violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"If these countries really seek peace and stability in the region, they should - without any reservations - speak out against the Israeli regime’s provocations and steps fueling the conflict, and also immediately stop the war against the Gaza Strip and put an end to the horrible killings of women, children and the defenseless residents of Palestine," Kanaani said.

On August 12, the United Kingdom, Germany and France issued a joint statement calling on Iran and its allies "to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages." According to the three nations, if Iran attacks Israel, Tehran will be to blame for the failure of Israel-Hamas talks on resolving the situation in Gaza.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after the July 31 assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the July 30 killing of Fuad Shukr, a top commander of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed the killings on Israel, vowing to take revenge.