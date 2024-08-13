Japan only G7 state that did not supply weapons to Kiev, it can act as mediator — MP

TOKYO, August 13. /TASS/. Japan is the only G7 country that did not supply weapons to Ukraine, which is why it may play a mediating role in settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Japanese MP Muneo Suzuki who visited Russia at the end of July, told TASS.

"Japan was initially the only G7 country that did not supply weapons [to Ukraine]. This is why it can take a stand in between and act as a mediator. I think that we should take advantage of this position," he said.

Japan’s government should also play a leading role in efforts promoting ceasefire and peace-building, Suzuki added. In this respect he noted the importance of G20, not G7.

"When G7 appeared, it accounted for 80% of global economy, whereas now it only [accounts for] 40%. On the contrary, G20, which apart from G7 includes such countries as Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and South Korea, currently accounts for 80%. Among them China, India, Brazil [offer ceasefire initiatives]. I think that those are realistic proposals," he said.

"I suggest that Japan should head [efforts] on the way to ceasefire and peace," Suzuki stressed, adding that following his trip to Russia he planned to tell some representatives of the Japanese government and entourage of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about it and his conversations with Russian officials.