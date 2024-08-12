Trump calls US ‘a nation in decline’

NEW YORK, August 12. /TASS/. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took to X to depict the US as a "nation in decline."

"Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline," he wrote.

Monday is the first day that Trump is posting comments on X after almost a year of silence.

One of his other posts was a campaign video where he vowed to make America great again if he won the November election. He also urged people to cast their ballots for him and reminded the audience about his upcoming interview with X owner Elon Musk.

Trump’s account on X, then known as Twitter, was taken down after his supporters stormed the Capitol Building in January of 2021 to prevent a formal endorsement of the outcome of the previous presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

Twitter reinstated the account after Musk purchased the social media website in 2022. But Trump made only one post afterward, until this Monday, preferring his own social media platform Truth Social.